The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 ‘British Khaki’ Collab Surfaces on Sneaker Resale Sites

By Victor Deng
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro 'British Khaki'
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro "British Khaki" collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

Jordan Brand and rap star Travis Scott are reportedly working on a new Air Jordan 6 style slated to release this spring. However, ahead of its anticipated launch, an early look at the sneaker collaboration has surfaced.

A detailed look at the forthcoming Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro “British Khaki” release was shared by the secondary marketplace GOAT. The shoe is executed with a light brown suede upper that’s contrasted by a darker shade of brown for the tongue. Scott has also applied his own touches to Michael Jordan’s sixth signature shoe by adding a stash pocket on the ankle collar. Additional details include infrared accents on the tongue and heel along with translucent tabs, a brown Air-cushioned midsole and a translucent outsole.

At the time of publication, the release details for the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro “British Khaki” collab have not been announced.

If you’re not interested in waiting until release day to pick up the shoe, you can pick up an early pair on GOAT — but it’s going to cost you a pretty penny. The lowest price at the time of publication starts at $1,992 for a men’s size 11 and climbs to $2,000 for men’s sizes 7 and 14.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro 'British Khaki'
The lateral side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro “British Khaki.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro 'British Khaki'
The medial side of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro “British Khaki.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro 'British Khaki'
The heel’s view of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro “British Khaki.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro 'British Khaki'
The outsole of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro “British Khaki.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of GOAT

To Buy: Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro “British Khaki,” $1,992 and up; GOAT.com

Scott first collaborated on the Air Jordan 6 in 2019, and the shoes sold out so quickly that Scott himself addressed his fans about the limited release. In addition to the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 Retro “British Khaki,” the artist was also recently spotted in a new Air Jordan 1 Low that’s reportedly designed in partnership with Fragment Design, which has created speculation that it may be releasing soon.

