Two New Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Collabs Are Reportedly Releasing in 2022

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand are reportedly teaming up to deliver new Air Jordan 1 collabs coming soon.

According to newly leaked info from sneaker social media account @Mr_Unloved1s, the rap megastar and the athletic giant are releasing two colorways of the Michael Jordan signature basketball shoe next year. Given its far-out launch date, images of the forthcoming sneaker project have yet to surface but the account did share images of two previously released Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Lows and could serve as an indication of what version of the shoe will be used.

Although the early info was revealed by @Mr_Unloved1s on Instagram, the release has not been confirmed by Jordan Brand or Scott.

Scott first collaborated with Jordan Brand in 2018 when the duo released their Houston Oilers-inspired Air Jordan 4 and one year later, they followed up with the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 1 High and Low that dropped in June and July 2019, respectively. Most recently, Scott tapped streetwear designer Hiroshi Fujiwara to deliver a pair of Air Jordan 1 Low and High collabs. The Fragment x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low is reselling on StockX for an average price of $1,350 while the latter version of the shoe is releasing for around $4,000 on the resell platform.

In related Travis Scott news, Nike announced on Air Max Day (March 26) that the rapper also has a new Air Max 1 collab arriving soon. The brand teased the collab through a series of short videos that was titled “Cactus Jack: Bring the Future to Light.”