Tommy Hilfiger and Timberland Pay Tribute to ’90s Heritage in Their New Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The ’90s are back and better than ever. Tommy Hilfiger and Timberland are embracing their shared cultural history in the hip hop world for their new collaboration.

Drop one of the Tommy x Timberland collection, which is available at Tommy.com and Timberland.com, celebrates ’90s heritage. The 17-piece hybrid capsule plays around with the colorful signature styles of the time and pays homage to the scene that helped each brand create their path.

Tommy x Timberland collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tommy x Timberland

While the collection echos the the brands’ history, they also come together in a fresh way. Throughout the range, Timberland’s signature orange shoe color will complement Tommy Hilfiger’s red, white and blue palette, and the pair also use a hybrid logo. The styles consist of parkas, varsity jackets, zip-off carpenter pants and the classic Timberland 6-inch boot silhouette with the Tommy Hilfiger flag and an added front zip detail.

The classic Timberland 6-inch boot with a new flair. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tommy x Timberland

Tommy Hilfiger himself expressed his excitement for the team up. “Diving into our archives and reliving that optimistic, ‘anything is possible’ energy of the ’90s along with Timberland was a great and nostalgic experience” he said in a statement. “Culture shaped our brands, and in turn we shaped the fashion landscape of the time.”