Tommy Cash’s Yin-Yang Adidas Superstar Collab Is Releasing This Week

Adidas Originals has teamed up with an Estonian rap star for its latest sneaker collaboration.

The German sportswear brand’s next collab is with 29-year-old musician Tommy Cash, which is the first time that the two have partnered together on a sneaker release. Cash shared images of his new collab on Instagram, which revealed two distinct Adidas Superstar styles — including one pair that features an elongated design.

Each of the Tommy Cash x Adidas Superstar collab wears a contrasting black and white color scheme on the premium leather upper, which is inspired by the Ancient Chinese philosophy yin and yang. Completing the overall look is Cash’s signature on the heel counter as well as a matching cup sole underneath. Rounding out the project is the packaging, which includes each shoe coming in a logo pouch along with original designs adorning the box. According to Cash’s Instagram caption, this sneaker collab is releasing in limited quantities, but the exact number of pairs was not revealed.

“WHEN I SAID TO ADIDAS THAT I WANT TO MAKE THE LONGEST SHOE IN THE WORLD AS OUR COLLAB THEY WERE LIKE WTF TOMMY,” the musician said about his collab via Instagram. “BUT 5 MONTHS LATER HERE WE ARE.”

According to Adidas Russia, the Tommy Cash x Adidas Superstar collabs will be released exclusively in Russia via the Adidas app. The raffle for this limited collab began on March 1 and winners of the drawing will be selected starting today. The sneakers retail for 8,399 Russian Rubles (roughly $114).