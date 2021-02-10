The Todd Snyder x New Balance 992 ‘From Away’ Sold Out Quickly — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

New York City-based fashion designer Todd Snyder released his collaborative New Balance 992 “From Away” yesterday, and just like past collaborations between the two, the shoe sold out quickly. However, there are pairs on the resale market to shop for fans who missed out on the retail launch.

On StockX, for instance, the collab is currently reselling for an average price of $386. The lowest asking price at the time of press starts at $398 for a men’s size 11 and as high as $1,000 for a men’s size 13.

And on the resell platform GOAT, prices start at $427 at the time of publication for a men’s size 11 and upwards of $1,356 for a men’s size 13.

Todd Snyder x New Balance 992 “From Away.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Todd Snyder

The Todd Snyder x New Balance 992 “From Away” is inspired by a rustic cabin in the woods featuring duck camo as the base of the upper formerly used to make duck-hunting jackets and is paired with premium brown pigskin suede overlays. Finishing off the look is a white foam midsole and outsole. The shoe released exclusively at Toddsnyder.com and came with a $275 price tag.

Shortly after the sneakers sold out, Snyder issued an apology to fans on Instagram regarding how fast the shoe became unavailable and that resellers were able to get their hands on the pair.

“I’d like to apologize to anyone who missed out on a sneaker they truly wanted,” Snyder said in the statement. “We have several exciting collaborations coming up, and we are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure that everyone gets a fair shot at making a purchase in the future.”