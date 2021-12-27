Supreme and Timberland Tap New York Yankees For New Boot Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Supreme and Timberland have joined forces yet again but this time, the duo has tapped a legendary MLB franchise for a three-way collab coming soon.

Hot on the heels of the winter-ready The North Face x Supreme apparel collection drop this month, the streetwear label and the outdoors wear company are collaborating with New York Yankees for a trio of Timberland x Supreme x NY Yankees Field Boots arriving before week’s end.

This lineup of the classic Timberland Field Boots will include the black, red, and brown color schemes and each pair is constructed with waterproof premium nubuck panels on the upper that’s combined with jacquard New York Yankees-branded canvas underlay panels at the midfoot as well as the tongue and metal eye stay. Additional details include Supreme’s iconic box logo branding by the ankle collar as well as Timberland’s signature branding stamped on the heel counter. Rounding out the look is a lugged outsole that’s designed to handle the harsh winter conditions. Each pair will come with two additional sets of shoelaces along with a leather hangtag attached to the eyelets.

The Timberland x Supreme x NY Yankees Field Boots will be released exclusively at Supremenewyork.com on Thursday. The collab will also be available on the Supreme website in Japan starting this Sunday.

The Supreme x Timberland x New York Yankees Field Boots in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Timberland x New York Yankees Field Boots in brown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme