‘The Simpsons’ and Adidas Are Dropping a New Sneaker Inspired By Krusty Burger

The lateral side of the "The Simpsons" x Adidas ZX 10000 "Krusty Burger."

Adidas and “The Simpsons” have a new sneaker collaboration dropping this month.

The German sportswear giant showcased its forthcoming ZX 10000 style designed in collaboration with the hit cartoon series on its website, revealing that the shoe is inspired by the show’s iconic fast-food burger restaurant chain Krusty Burger.

Keeping in line with the inspiration, this ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger” features a sail-based canvas upper that’s paired with multicolored overlays including pink, green, and brown hues reminiscent of the restaurant’s exterior. The design continues with a chenille heel counter, blue lace jewels attached to the white shoelaces, co-branded insoles, a white foam midsole, and a gum rubber outsole.

“The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Fans will be able to sign for a chance to buy “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger” collab on the Confirmed app starting on Feb. 12 ahead of its scheduled Feb. 27 launch. The shoe will retail for $130.

This ZX 10000 style created in collaboration with “The Simpsons” is part of the Three Stripes’ A-ZX series, which is a 26-sneaker release celebrating the legacy of Adidas’ first running shoe franchise. Each release will represent a letter in the alphabet with this shoe representing the letter “K.”

The heel of “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of “The Simpsons” x Adidas ZX 10000 “Krusty Burger.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas