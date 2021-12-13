Supreme and The North Face Brace For Winter With New Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Supreme has tapped long-time collaborator The North Face to collaborate on a new collection in preparation for the forthcoming winter season.

After delivering a fall-ready apparel collection in October, the streetwear brand and the activewear clothing company have announced on Instagram that a new The North Face x Supreme capsule will hit shelves before week’s end.

The latest offering is comprised of the Nuptse jacket, mountain jackets, fleece jackets, and mountain pants. In addition to the aforementioned clothing pieces, the collection will also include co-branded Nuptse trooper and 6-panel hats, a 700-fill down scarf, a Pocono backpack, as well a shoulder and sleeping bag.

The collaborative Nuptse jacket, Nuptse trooper and 700-Fill Down scarf are constructed water-resistant nylon that’s stuffed with warm 700-fill down while the mountain jackets, the pants and 6-panel hat feature water-resistant DryVent nylon. The Pocono backpack is made with water-resistant 600D poly and 840D ballistic nylon materials while the shoulder bag features water-resistant 600D poly.

Each piece will don either a blue or brown-based color scheme and is constructed with a bleached denim print throughout. Supreme and The North Face’s signature patches appear on the right side of the sleeves as well as on the right side of the pants.

The North Face x Supreme winter ’21 collection will be released at Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme stores in New York, Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles, and Paris this Thursday followed by a release in Japan this Saturday. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the pieces hasn’t been revealed by the two entities.

The North Face x Supreme Mountain jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The North Face x Supreme fleece jacket. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme