Sydney Sweeney Channels Anna Nicole Smith’s Iconic Guess Originals Campaign for New Collection

Sydney Sweeney stars in a new Guess Originals campaign, where she gets the opportunity to honor the late model Anna Nicole Smith.

The campaign features the “White Lotus” star in a similar setting that Smith shot in 1992 with Daniela Federici and directed by Paul Marciano. For the photo series, Sweeney pays homage to ’90s zeitgeist in vintage silhouettes.

Malibu, Calif.-based photographer Kenneth Cappello shot Sweeney in the campaign with beachy elements that take inspiration from the original 1993 Miami photoshoot by Wayne Maser. The new men’s and women’s collection features 32 pieces of apparel and accessories done in a mix of red, black, white and teal as the key hues.

“Anna Nicole Smith is essential to ‘90s fashion. Anna’s legendary beach shoot revived for this collection and the campaign with Sydney Sweeney is the perfect timeless moment to continue to celebrate one of the most iconic Guess Girls with a new generation,” mentioned Nicolai Marciano, director of brand partnerships.

Guess Originals x Anna Nicole Smith “Did You Miss Me?” socks.

Guess Originals x Anna Nicole Smith “Did You Miss Me?” black socks.

But the most interesting element of the collections lies in Smith’s signature style and Dewitt’s iconic phrase “Did You Miss Me?” The men’s collection offers a selection of long and short-sleeve tees, sweatshirts, crewnecks, hoodies and a black denim jacket, as well as matching pants.

Guess Originals x Anna Nicole Smith.

As for the women’s products, there’s an array of tees, mesh shirts, bodysuits, sweaters, sweatpants, crewnecks, jumpsuits and a matching gingham jacket and pant as well as a teal denim jacket and pant. Some of the tops and tees are made using photo reel graphics from Smith’s never-seen-before 1993 calendar. As for accessories, the collection offers an assortment of hats, totes, socks and sunglasses.

The collection will be available Oct. 7 in select Guess retail stores and Guess Originals pop-ups globally. Pricing for the Guess Originals x Anna Nicole Smith Collection ranges from $12 to $248.