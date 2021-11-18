Nike Covers the Air Force 1 in Swarovski Crystals For Latest Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike has joined forces with Swarovski once again to give one of its classic silhouettes a shiny new makeover.

After delivering a crystal-covered Air Max 97 in March, the sportswear giant announced on the SNKRS release calendar that it tapped the Austrian-based jewelry company to reimagine the Air Force 1 Low, with two iterations hitting shelves next month.

The Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low will be available in the signature “Triple White” and “Triple Black” colorways and unlike the standard version of the shoe, this collab features a modular four-piece shroud on the upper that’s covered in over 228 individual unfaceted retroreflective Swarovski crystals crafted exclusively for this Nike project. Each pair also comes with a special screwdriver, which allows wearers to put on and remove different parts of the shroud for personalization.

The shoe itself features a premium leather upper presented in the respective tonal white and black color schemes while a matching midsole cushions the underfoot. The collab will also be launching exclusively in women’s sizing.

“For over 125 years, Swarovski’s crystals have inspired spellbinding designs time after time. This year, as the pinnacle product in our material partnership, Nike & Swarovski are taking a defining silhouette — the “Triple White” Air Force 1 — and shining an innovative new light on its classic components,” Nike wrote for the collab’s product description.

The women’s exclusive Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Lows will be released on Dec. 2 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET. Each pair will come with a $450 price tag.

The lateral side of the Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple White.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Swarovski x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike