Supreme Updates Two Classic Vans Styles In Latest Collab

Supreme has tapped Vans once again to deliver a new sneaker collection that’s arriving just in time for the holidays.

After giving the Skate Grosso Mid and Skate Era new looks in the spring, the legendary skatewear-turned-streetwear label and the Cali-based footwear brand joined forces in fall ’21 to refresh the classic Old Skool and Half Cab silhouettes.

This latest Supreme x Vans collection will include seven different styles to choose from including four colorways of the Half Cab and three iterations of the Old Skool.

The first model is dressed in either tonal maroon, blue, black or white suede upper that’s contrasted by a black vulcanized tooling that features a printed graphic of foxing tape. The collaborative Old Skool styles switch things up with a two-tone suede and canvas upper including Supreme branding stamped on the heel counter. Rounding out the design is a white vulcanized midsole featuring the aforementioned graphic printed across the surface.

The latest Supreme x Vans Old Skool and Half Cab styles will be released at Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme stores on Friday followed by another drop in Japan on Saturday. Retail pricing for the sneakers has yet to be revealed by the brands. According to Supreme, this latest offering was made exclusively for the streetwear label and won’t be released elsewhere.

The Supreme x Vans Half Cab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Vans Half Cab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Vans Half Cab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Supreme x Vans Half Cab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Supreme x Vans Old Skool. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans

The Supreme x Vans Old Skool. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans