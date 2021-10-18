Supreme and The North Face Are Dropping a New Collection This Week

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Supreme and longtime collaborator The North Face have teamed up once again to deliver another must-have collection.

After recently releasing three new Supreme x Nike Cross Trainer Low styles, the streetwear label and the popular outerwear brand have collaborated for fall ’21 on a new apparel capsule that will hit shelves ahead of the forthcoming winter season.

The latest collection consists of a new Coldworks 700-Fill Down Parka, Steep Tech Apogee Jacket, Steep Tech Fleece Jacket, Steep Tech Pant, Hooded Sweatshirt, T-Shirt, Steep Tech Backpack and Steep Tech Headband. The Steep Tech pieces of the collection are decorated with all-over Supreme branding, which features various font sizes and colors throughout the body. Each of the pieces from the capsule will come in three colorways including in white, black and teal and are constructed in water-resistant nylon to handle the winter elements while the collaborative t-shirt will also come with an additional green makeup.

According to Supreme, this latest collection with The North Face will be released this Thursday at Supremenewyork.com and at Supreme’s New York, Brooklyn, London, Los Angeles, and Paris stores followed by a release in Japan this Saturday. At the time of publication, neither Supreme or The North Face has revealed the retail pricing for the collection.

The Supreme x The North Face Steep Tech jackets. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x The North Face Steep Tech fleece jackets. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x The North Face Steep Tech pants. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x The North Face hoodies. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme