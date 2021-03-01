Supreme’s Nike SB Dunk Low Collab Is Releasing Soon — Here’s How to Buy a Pair

After delivering a set of Air Max Goadome boots in January, longtime collaborators Supreme and Nike are back with a new four-shoe lineup.

Releasing as part of the skatewear brand’s spring/summer ’21 collection is a quartet of Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low styles launching exclusively on the Supreme website and at its flagship locations this week.

For the latest collab, Supreme has reimagined the SB Dunk Low by applying a debossed croc pattern on the overlays and Swoosh branding of the white-based leather upper, while gold stars are printed on the mid-panel. Adding a touch of flair is gold hits appearing on the tongue and heel tab along with a custom Supreme-branded lace lubrae appears at the forefoot. Rounding out the design is co-branded footbeds, custom hangtags and a Zoom Air-cushioned midsole and rubber outsole. The collab is offered in four distinct colorways including brown, black, royal blue and bright green.

Supreme’s latest Nike SB Dunk Low collab collection will be released exclusively via Supremenewyork.com and at its flagship stores this Thursday, while Supreme in Japan will be releasing the shoes on Saturday. At the time of publication, the retail pricing has not been announced by the brand.

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low collab in blue. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low collab in green. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low collab in brown. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low collab in black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Supreme