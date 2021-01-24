Stüssy & Nike Are Launching Limited Hand Dyed Air Force 1s — Here’s How to Get a Pair 

Stüssy and Nike have joined forces again.

The clothing brand and sportswear giant are gearing up to release a limited quantity of hand dyed Air Force 1 sneakers, Stüssy announced on Instagram Sunday. The drop features Nike’s iconic Air Force 1 custom dipped in unique colorways, such as: a faded green, blue, gray and two tie dye options.

Stüssy explained on Instagram alongside a video of the dying process that the color is made from plants.

“Each pair of Stüssy & Nike Air Force 1’s are lovingly hand dyed in Los Angeles, California by Lookout & Wonderland, and art practice based in plant color, medicine and fiber,” Stüssy shared.

“They are prepared in tannins, and slowly dyed with plants chosen for their color and skin soothing medicinal properties,” the brand continued, adding that the dyes are “natural” and “ethically harvested.

Stüssy continued: “5 unique dyes have been chosen to represent each of Stüssy’s world tour cities.” The cities include London, Tokyo, Paris, Los Angeles and New York.

The shoes will be available on Stussy.com on Friday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. PT.

Stüssy and Nike’s latest collab comes after the brands launched the Air Force 1 in colorways “Fossil Stone” and “Black” in December.

The sneaker features a plush hemp construction with thick Nike Swooshes embroidered across the side panels. Stüssy’s signature emblem is found at the toe and heel tabs, and the brand’s logo is on the tongue. Like all Forces, the engraved “Air” is engraved on the shoe’s midsole. The shoe is currently available on the resale market with Stockx.com selling the “Fossil Stone” colorway for $315 and up.

In July, Stüssy and Nike dropped a collection centered around their Air Zoom Kukini sneaker, which also arrived in two colorways.

The first pair is styled in a stealthy black mesh upper that forgoes the traditional lacing setup but keeps the wearer’s foot secured with a web-like cage throughout. Capping off the look is the tooling pulled from the Air Zoom Spiridon running model, featuring a responsive Air Zoom cushioning in the heel for comfort.