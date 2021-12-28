A Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 5 Will Reportedly Release in 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Longtime partners Stüssy and Nike appear to have a new collab coming in 2022.

According to multiple reports, a purported Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 5 collab will hit shelves next year. Given its far-out release date, images of the sneaker project have yet to surface but according to the sneaker leak account House of Heat, this collab will be one of the first styles to release in celebration of the Nike Air Max Penny 5’s 10-year anniversary in 2022.

The Nike Air Max Penny 5 is the fifth signature basketball shoe for NBA legend Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway. The silhouette features a synthetic mesh upper that’s combined with a bootie interior for support. Additional details include Hardaway’s signature “1 Cent” logo stamped on the tongue and on the heel tab. Rounding out the design is a carbon fiber plate at the midfoot and an Air Max unit at the heel on the midsole and a rubber outsole.

Although early info of the collab was shared by House of Heat, the release of the Stüssy x Nike Air Max Penny 5 collab has yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.



