Stray Rats and New Balance Are Dropping Two Collaborative 991 Styles Soon

New Balance has tapped Stray Rats to deliver a two-shoe collab dropping soon.

The Boston-based sportswear brand has announced on its release calendar that the Miami-based streetwear label is dropping two new iterations of the 991 silhouette before month’s end.

The Stray Rats x New Balance 991 styles are made in the sportswear brand’s Flimby Factory in the UK and each pair is dressed in a blend of bold hues and neutral tones predominantly on the pigskin suede upper combined with nubuck overlays and reflective underlay panels. Both pairs are also embroidered with ‘//stray’ branding at the lateral forefoot along with co-branded footbeds, and an Abzorb-cushioned midsole for comfort.

Prior to the 991 collabs, Stray Rats and New Balance joined forces last year to deliver a special 827 collab, which was worn by supermodel Bella Hadid.

“The new Stray Rats MADE in UK 991 employs the influential streetwear label’s subculture informed abandon and strong use of color to create a playful take on the 991’s aggressive visual stance,” New Balance wrote for the product description of Stray Rats’ collab.

The Stray Rats x New Balance 992 collabs will be released on Dec. 17 at Newbalance.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select New Balance retailers. Each pair will come with a $250 price tag.

The Stray Rats x New Balance 991. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The lateral side of the Stray Rats x New Balance 991. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The lateral side of the Stray Rats x New Balance 991. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

The medial side of the Stray Rats x New Balance 991. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance