Star Wars and Adidas Are Dropping a Boba Fett-Inspired NMD_R1 Collab Soon

Adidas Originals and Star Wars have joined forces yet again, and just like their previous drops, the duo

After delivering a Boba Fett-inspired Top Ten Hi collab in August 2020, the Disney and Lucasfilm movie franchise and the German sportswear giant are using the character’s iconic armor as inspiration for their latest NMD_R1 collab, which will launch before week’s end.

This iteration of the running shoe features a predominantly black color scheme that’s combined with green accents on the Primeknit upper that’s inspired by Boba Fett’s signature ensemble. Additional callbacks to the bounty hunter are his crest logo stamped on the tongue, his clone number on the medial portion, and his iconic jet pack appearing on the heel counter. Rounding out the design is a black Boost-cushioned midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

“Make an entrance in any palace with these sleek futuristic NMD_R1s, modeled on Boba Fett’s armor from the Star Wars saga. Created in collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm, let this sneaker’s rich athletic heritage propel you through the galaxy in total comfort and style,” Adidas wrote for the collab’s product description.

The Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 “Boba Fett” collab will be released tomorrow at Adidas.com at 3 a.m. ET. The shoe will come with a $150 price tag.

A front view of the Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 “Boba Fett.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 “Boba Fett.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Star Wars x Adidas NMD_R1 “Boba Fett.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas