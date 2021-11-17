South Park and Adidas Have Another Sneaker Collab Coming Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Social media is buzzing over images of an upcoming South Park x Adidas sneaker collab that began circulating this week.

After delivering the collaborative Campus 80 “Towelie” style in April, the German sportswear brand has joined forces with the popular TV series yet again, this time giving the iconic Stan Smith a new makeover. The photos reveal that the inspiration behind the collab is the show’s protagonist Stan Marsh and his signature blue and red beanie.

The shoe dons a predominantly blue leather upper that’s coupled with a small red suede panel by the mudguard, blue shoelaces and a hairy suede tongue featuring an image of Marsh stamped at the top. Adding to the design is a blue heel tab that’s subtlely covered with his go-to phrase “Sweet Dude” printed throughout the surface. Capping off the look is an all-white rubber midsole.

Although images of the South Park x Adidas Stan Smith “Stan Marsh” collab have surfaced, no word has come from the brand on when this shoe is set to hit stores but the style is expected to release at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers.

A front view of the South Park x Adidas Stan Smith “Stan Marsh” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the South Park x Adidas Stan Smith “Stan Marsh” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the South Park x Adidas Stan Smith “Stan Marsh” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the South Park x Adidas Stan Smith “Stan Marsh” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas