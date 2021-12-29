South Park’s Cartman Has His Own Adidas Forum Collab Dropping Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It appears that there’s another South Park x Adidas Originals sneaker collab on the way and this time, the look of the shoe is inspired by Cartman.

Sneaker leak social media account House of Heat shared product images of the South Park x Adidas Forum Low “Cartman” collab on Twitter this week, which could serve as an indication that the shoe could be hitting shelves soon.

The South Park x Adidas Forum Low “Cartman” features a bold red-based leather upper that’s inspired by the character’s red jacket while the black Three Stripes resembles the clothing piece’s buttons. Also seen on the shoe are light blue accents on the ankle strap, heel counter, and sock liner referencing his winter hat while yellow shoelaces and the trim above the white midsole represent his gloves. Rounding out the design is a co-branded footbed and a solid black rubber outsole.

In addition to the South Park x Adidas Forum Low “Cartman” collab, the collaborative Stan Smith “Stan Marsh” and Superstar “Kyle” styles and are also expected to hit shelves soon after product images of the shoe have surfaced last month.

Although images of the South Park x Adidas Forum Low “Cartman” collab have emerged, release details for the shoe haven’t been shared by South Park or Adidas at the time of publication.

Official looks at the big-boned Cartman Forum Lows 👀 MORE HERE: https://t.co/mFdxQGvcdW pic.twitter.com/MMfhCoNvbK — HOUSE OF HEAT (@HOUSEOFHEAT) December 28, 2021

