Solebox and Bape Collaborate on Made-in-Italy Bape Sta

A Bathing Ape has tapped SoleBox for its next sneaker collaboration.

The Berlin-based sneaker retail chain announced on Instagram this week it has teamed up with the legendary Japanese streetwear brand to deliver a Bape Sta collab before month’s end.

According to the Instagram caption, the project pays homage to its long-standing partnership with A Bathing Ape and at the center of the collab is the first-ever made-in-Italy Bape Sta.

The collab features the silhouette’s original shape and is constructed with high-quality materials including soft suede used on the entirety of the gray upper including a subtle camo print throughout the panels. Adding to the look is Solebox branding stamped on the heel tab along with Bape branding at the tongue tag, white shoelaces and a silver lace dubrae at the forefoot. Completing the look is a white midsole and a matching outsole.

In addition to the collaborative sneaker, the project will include a limited apparel collection featuring co-branded hoodies and t-shirts.

The Solebox x A Bathing Ape Bape Sta collab will be released on Dec. 30 at Solebox.com and at Solebox stores via an in-store raffle. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the collab has not been announced by the brands.

In related A Bathing Ape news, JJJJound also has a Bape Sta collab dropping soon. The Montreal-based studio shared a teaser image of its forthcoming footwear project on social media this week, revealing a white-based leather upper combined with light gray hits throughout the shoe. The sneaker comes packaged with a co-branded shoebox.