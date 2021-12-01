Sneakersnstuff and New Balance Are Dropping a Nature-Inspired 574 Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sneakersnstuff has a New Balance 574 collaboration on the way.

The global sneaker boutique announced today that it has joined forces with the Boston-based athletic brand to deliver a new iteration of the classic 574 before month’s end.

The Sneakersnstuff x New Balance 574 draws inspiration from nature as seen with the shoe’s earthy color scheme including a predominantly brown leather and pigskin suede upper combined with a green shaggy suede toe box. Adding contrast to the look is the sail tongue and shoelaces alongside a purple sock liner. Rounding out the look is a sail Encap midsole and a green rubber outsole.

Sneakersnstuff also revealed it has tapped New York-based artist Elijah Anderson for this collab to create several visual campaigns that draw inspiration from classic New Balance style ads combined with his signature illustrative designs.

“Inspired by the endless beauty of raw nature, the SNS 574 offers a luxurious take on a classic from 1988, which turned from a go-anywhere runner to a go-anywhere shoe,” Sneakersnstuff wrote on the product description for its latest New Balance 574 collab.

The Sneakersnstuff x New Balance 574 collab will be released on Dec. 11 exclusively on the SNS app. The collab will come with a $139 price tag.

In related New Balance news, the athletic brand also teamed up with menswear designer Todd Snyder to drop a special New Balance style this month. The collaborative sneaker dubbed Todd Snyder x New Balance 992 “10th Anniversary” commemorates 10-years of business for the label.