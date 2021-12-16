Size? and New Balance Have Three 550 Collabs Arriving in 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Size? and New Balance have three new 550 collabs coming soon.

Hot on the heels of Klutch Sports Group founder and sports agent Rich Paul dropping his own special iteration of the model this month, the UK-based sneaker retailer has shared the first look at its three 550 collabs on Instagram this week.

The silhouette, which was designed by industry veteran Steven Smith, features a durable and water-resistant Cordura fabric on the underlays of the upper that’s combined with premium suede overlay panels. Adding to the look are two-tone shoelaces as well as a tonal rubber outsole underneath.

One of the three colorways will don a khaki green and sail color scheme that’s combined with blue accents on the tongue and “N” branding on the sides. Next up is a tonal gray makeup that’s offset by teal hits including on the “N” logo as well as the “550” branding embroidered at the forefoot. The final pair of the set comes in a brown-based color scheme that’s paired with pine green accents on the “N” logo and portions of the ankle collar.

The New Balance 550 made its debut in 1989 and the silhouette made its resurgence last year in the form of a collaboration with New York City-based fashion label Aimé Leon Dore.

In addition to Size? sharing an early look at its three New Balance 550 collabs on social media, the retailer also confirmed that the styles will be released exclusively at Size.co.uk and at Size? stores in 2022 but a specific date hasn’t been announced by the collaborators.