×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sean Wotherspoon’s Adidas ZX 8000 ‘SuperEarth’ Collab Is Releasing This Week

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 'SuperEarth'
The lateral side of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 "SuperEarth" collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Another highly anticipated sneaker project from Sean Wotherspoon is on its way. This time, the Round Two co-founder has partnered with Adidas Originals to rework the brand’s ZX 8000 model.

The German sportswear giant confirmed on its website that the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth” will be released before the end of this week. The product description of the shoe revealed that the collaborative style celebrates the beauty of planet Earth. This collab is part of the brand’s ongoing A-ZX series, which is an alphabetically themed group of sneaker releases with Wotherspoon’s collab representing the letter “W.”

Wotherspoon’s take on the ZX 8000 shoe features a patchwork design on the upper with various textures and materials serving as the upper’s overlay panels, which happen to be made from recycled materials. Similar to his previous Superstar “SuperEarth” collab that dropped last year, a flower design appears on the lateral side of the shoe. Adding to the design are neon green shoelaces, “SuperEarth” branding on the tongue while Wotherspoon’s initial’s embroidered on the heel.

Wotherspoon’s Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth” collab is launching exclusively via the Adidas app this Friday but fans can sign up to take part in the drawing now. The shoe will come with a $140 price tag.

Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 'SuperEarth'
The Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth” collab.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 'SuperEarth'
A front view of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 'SuperEarth'
The heel’s view of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 'SuperEarth'
The medial side of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 'SuperEarth'
A top-down view of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 'SuperEarth'
The outsole of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas
Micam Milano advertising campaign image Sponsored By MICAM Milano Digital Show

MICAM Milano Digital Show: Adding Value at Every Stage

As the global destination for the latest in footwear design and innovation, MICAM Milano is back in a digital-only format that goes above and beyond.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad