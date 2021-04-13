Sean Wotherspoon’s Adidas ZX 8000 ‘SuperEarth’ Collab Is Releasing This Week

Another highly anticipated sneaker project from Sean Wotherspoon is on its way. This time, the Round Two co-founder has partnered with Adidas Originals to rework the brand’s ZX 8000 model.

The German sportswear giant confirmed on its website that the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth” will be released before the end of this week. The product description of the shoe revealed that the collaborative style celebrates the beauty of planet Earth. This collab is part of the brand’s ongoing A-ZX series, which is an alphabetically themed group of sneaker releases with Wotherspoon’s collab representing the letter “W.”

Wotherspoon’s take on the ZX 8000 shoe features a patchwork design on the upper with various textures and materials serving as the upper’s overlay panels, which happen to be made from recycled materials. Similar to his previous Superstar “SuperEarth” collab that dropped last year, a flower design appears on the lateral side of the shoe. Adding to the design are neon green shoelaces, “SuperEarth” branding on the tongue while Wotherspoon’s initial’s embroidered on the heel.

Wotherspoon’s Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth” collab is launching exclusively via the Adidas app this Friday but fans can sign up to take part in the drawing now. The shoe will come with a $140 price tag.

The Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A front view of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The medial side of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

A top-down view of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas ZX 8000 “SuperEarth.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas