Sean Wotherspoon Adds a Disney Character to His Next Adidas Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new sneaker collab between Sean Wotherspoon and Adidas is on the way.

The German sportswear giant announced it has tapped the Round Two co-founder to deliver their latest Superturf Adventure collab, which will be released before week’s end.

According to the brand, the Superturf Adventure silhouette was designed by Wotherspoon and features elements pulled from his favorite Adidas shoes. The upper and the cage overlay panels are inspired by the Allegra Plus model while the tooling draws inspiration from the Hoverturf. The shoe is also made with recycled materials as part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to end the use of plastic waste including the use of vegan alternatives to create various portions of the model.

The upper features a multicolored corduroy upper and is equipped with a removable zip pouch inspired by ’60s hiking gear. Hidden underneath the zippered tongue is a graphic of Disney’s iconic character, Jiminy Cricket. Adding to their sustainable efforts is the footbed created entirely of cork.

“Spending time outside is a way to reconnect with ourselves, with others and with the earth. In collaboration with Sean Wotherspoon, Adidas celebrates all that the planet provides with these shoes,” the Three Stripes wrote for the collab’s product description.

The Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superturf Adventure collab will be released this Saturday via the Confirmed app at 10 a.m. ET for a retail price of $160.

A front view of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superturf Adventure collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The heel’s view of the Sean Wotherspoon x Adidas Superturf Adventure collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas