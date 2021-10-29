Saweetie Is the New Face Of Crocs — And Things Are Getting Icy

It’s official: Saweetie is the newest Crocs partner.

The “Icy Grl” rapper and the beloved footwear brand announced the news on Instagram last night, sharing an image of Saweetie decked out in personalized Crocs. The all-black silhouette came adorned with special Jibbitz charms which Saweetie matched to her glittering anklets as well.

The musician shared the same image on her own social media, writing: “Guess what… Ya girl is OFFICIALLY @crocs newest face!”

The news comes just weeks after Saweetie starred in Crocs’ campaign for its collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch.

The two brands also tapped Saweetie to help them promote a limited giveaway for the collaboration’s launch. Until September 20 at 12 p.m. EST, fans in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago cold click the themed Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs sticker on Saweetie’s Instagram Stories to be entered to win a themed gift of pizza, Hidden Valley Ranch and the Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs clogs.

Saweetie stars in the Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs campaign. CREDIT: Benjamin Askinas/Courtesy of Crocs

The rapper herself has been a longtime fan of Crocs and has been spotted rocking the signature clogs on multiple occasions.

Featured in the May 2021 video for Loui’s “Talkin’ Bout,” Saweetie debuted yet another standout ensemble that kicked off with a trending corset. The back-lacing number came matched to cutoff denim shorts and platform shoes that transform the brand’s iconic clog silhouette with a subtle platform lift measuring 2.4 inches in height, titled the Crocs Classic Bae.

As for Saweetie herself, the “Tap In” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The 28-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

