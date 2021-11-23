Trinidad James Celebrates His Home Country With New Saucony Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saucony has teamed up with Trinidad James for its latest sneaker collaboration.

After selling out at ComplexCon this month, the Atlanta rapper and the footwear brand have announced that their Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81 “Sorrel Red” collab is launching again before week’s end.

According to Saucony, this latest Jazz 81 style was created under Trinidad James’ Hommewrk fashion label and was designed to celebrate the rich diversity of his West Indian heritage as well as pay tribute to his favorite drink, Sorrel, which is typically made from dried hibiscus flower petals.

The shoe dons a bold pink and red upper constructed of tumbled leather and premium suede. This pair also features a semi-transparent TPU panel on the toe box, heel counter as well as on Saucony’s “river” logos on the sides.

“I always say ‘you gotta bet on yourself’ and Saucony approached this project with a kindred conviction that together we could fuse our individual legacies to create a vibrant and very distinct Saucony x Hommewrk Jazz 81,” Trinidad James said. “Running in the right direction the Jazz 81 is the perfect canvas for my journey, my narrative, allowing me to further share my vision and cultural roots with the world. In partnership with Saucony, we hope to continue to build a more inclusive community while inspiring new generations to express themselves through authenticity, style and culture.”

Trinidad James’ Hommewrk x Saucony Jazz 81 collab will be released on Nov. 27 at Saucony.com and at select Saucony retailers. The shoe will come with a $130 price tag.