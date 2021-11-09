Sanuk and Grateful Dead Collaborate on New Collection That Comes With Cozy Details

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sanuk and the Grateful Dead have collaborate for a fifth time on a capsule collection that’s suitable for the impending winter months. The partners have churned out other collections that are testament to their keen eye for style and musical influence.

There are two new styles introduced in the capsule, the Cozy Vibe Low x Grateful Dead, which incorporates cognac leather uppers with debossed Steal Your Face logos, Dead-inspired linings and step-down heels. The other option, the Cozy Vibe Slipper x Grateful Dead, includes a fuzzy slip-on featuring soft, corduroy uppers in neutral colors with band name embroidery details. Both shoes are offered in both men’s and women’s versions and sizes.

The capsule collection also has sustainability in mind, featuring materials such as 100% traceable and responsible leather, recycled polyester, a sockliner containing 85% bio-based content and eco-conscious Sugar Mat Comfort outsoles.

“We are grateful to continue our collaboration and bring the Dead’s classic, eclectic style and eco-minded ethos to this cozy new collection,” said Seth Pulford, director of marketing at Sanuk. “Whether it’s an early morning surf check, post snowboard lodge-life or just chilling out in the great indoors with good friends and tunes, this capsule provides ridiculous comfort for your winter happy places.”

The fifth capsule of the Sanuk x Grateful Dead collection launches today exclusively on Sanuk.com. Retail prices range from $85-$95 on Sanuk.com.