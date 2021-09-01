Salehe Bembury Teases Upcoming New Balance Collab on Instagram

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Salehe Bembury and New Balance have another sneaker collab on the way.

The designer, who was named FN’s 2020 Designer of the Year, shared images on Instagram of him holding a shoebox of his upcoming New Balance collab. The surface of the lid is printed with the text “Yurt,” which is presumed to be the name of his next sneaker project with the Boston-based sportswear brand. The final image from the set shows the box positioned with the ones for his past New Balance 2002R “Peace Be the Journey” and “Water Be the Guide” styles with each one donning artwork that’s inspired by nature. The designer did not share any info about the forthcoming project but caption the post “The Yurt” with an emoji of a hut.

At the time of press, neither Bembury or New Balance have announced the launch details behind the collaborative Yurt shoe or if there are plans for this project to be released to the public.

In addition to Bembury’s sneaker collabs, the designer also teamed up with Lexus and Champion to deliver a new collection of apparel, which launched last month. The designer reimagined a few of Champion’s popular Reverse Weave clothing pieces that included a co-branded hoodie, a T-shirt and a hat.

“This collaboration was a new type of challenge for me. It is both challenging and rewarding to explore design outside of footwear and allowed me to think outside of my usual realm of design,” Bembury said in a statement about the capsule.