Salehe Bembury Teases Canada Goose Collab on Instagram

Salehe Bembury is moving full speed ahead into 2022.

The Anta, New Balance and Crocs collaborator (and Versace alum) is showing no signs of slowing down with his latest Instagram tease on Wednesday featuring a sneak peek at an upcoming collab with Canada Goose.

In the teaser photo, Bembury is seen wearing an olive green parka with dark grey trim on the hood. Neither Bembury or Canada Goose have revealed release info or collection details at the time of press for this article. Also, there is no word if footwear will be included in the collaboration – both a new category for the Canadian outerwear brand and Bembury’s preferred medium.

Named FN’s Designer of the Year in 2020, Bembury has been taking to Instagram to tease the multitude of collaborations he’s launched this year – including his most recent collab with Crocs.

Bembury has kept Crocs fans on their toes for weeks prior to the Pollex clogs’ release on Dec. 14. The street style star previously teased the line throughout the fall season, revealing the Pollex’s dark green Cucumber and taupe Menemsha color ways in Instagram posts. There is also an undisclosed white color way that’s been crafted of the Pollex style, though its availability and release is unknown at this time.

The launch itself was not without a bit of controversy. According to some fans on social media and Bembury himself, bots swarmed the launch on the websites of Crocs and other retailers, delaying live shoppers from purchasing the Pollex clogs. Bembury ultimately returned to Instagram Stories to tell fans he was actively cancelling bot orders.

Instagram is also where Bembury turned to announce his departure from Versace late last year. After more than a decade of creating footwear for brands including Yeezy, Greats, Cole Haan and others, Bembury joined Versace in 2017, and most recently served as its VP of sneakers and men’s footwear.