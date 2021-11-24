Ronnie Fieg Applies His Iconic ‘Salmon Toe’ and ‘Leatherback’ Colorways to the Asics Gel-Lyte 5 for Black Friday

Ronnie Fieg is back with another must-have Asics collaboration just in time for Black Friday.

As Kith continues its 10th anniversary celebration, Fieg will deliver new iterations of the classic Asics Gel-Lyte 5 silhouette for the first time since 2015. This time around, Fieg is bringing back iconic colorways he introduced a decade earlier with the opening of his Manhattan & Brooklyn stores on the athletic brand’s Gel-Lyte 3 sneaker: “Salmon Toe” and “Leatherback.”

For the latest collaboration, Fieg executed the Gel-Lyte 5 with pigskin suede uppers in the famed “Salmon Toe” and “Leatherback” color-blocking. The shoes also feature the 10-year “KXTH” branding on the sockliner and on the heel, which Kith said in a statement is an homage to its placement on the original Gel-Lyte 3s. Fieg and Asics branding appears on the tongues, and each colorway comes in a custom box with KXTH dust bag.

The Ronnie Fieg for Asics Gel-Lyte 5 “Salmon Toe” and “Leatherback” will drop on Black Friday at Kith Paris, at 11 a.m. ET via Kith.com and at 11 a.m. CET on Eu.Kith.com. Both pairs will retail for $165.

The following week, Fieg will accept the 2021 Person of the Year award at the FNAAs, in recognition of his bold business acumen and uncanny talent for creating covetable product. The FNAAs will return to its in-person format on Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York. The event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Authentic Brands Group, FDRA, Informa, On and Wolverine Worldwide.

Ronnie Fieg for Asics Gel-Lyte 5 “Salmon Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

Ronnie Fieg for Asics Gel-Lyte 5 “Leatherback.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith

The custom packaging for the Ronnie Fieg for Asics Gel-Lyte 5 “Salmon Toe.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Kith