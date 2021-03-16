Rick Owens Gives Dr. Martens Classic 1460 Bex Boot a Grunge Makeover in Edgy New Collab 

Rick Owens and Dr. Martens have joined forces to create a shoe of a goth lover’s dream.

The labels are launching a two-part collaboration, which sees Rick Owens bring his underground aesthetic to one of Dr. Martens most beloved silhouette: the 1460 Bex Platform Sole Boot.

For the boot, Rick Owens wrapped the shoe with his signature dramatic lacing system at the eyelets and across the ankle. The shoe also features a metallic zip-up closure and Rick Owens and Dr. Martens co-branding on the sockliner and heel loop. The boot also maintains its classic look with black leather uppers and a rugged sole.

The first release of the collab launches on March 20 and a second one will follow in May. The shoe will be available at DrMartens.com.

Dr. Martens x Rick Owens 1460 Bex Boot CREDIT: Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens first dropped the 1460 Bex Boot in the ’90s. The shoe sits between an air-cushioned outsole and a full-volume Quad platform. Shoppers have raved the the style is comfortable, long lasting and of great quality. The style retails for $160.

Dr. Marten’s collab with Rick Owens comes after the brand launched a “Hearts Collection” ahead of Valentine’s Day. The drop includes the 1461 shoe, but renamed 1460 Hearts. For the shoe, Dr. Martens combined their signature Smooth and Patent Lamper Leathers to create a new look. The 1461 Hearts comes in all-black or a white and black finish and features heart accents at the backstrap, eyelets and rivets. The shoe is finished with a heart deboss welt detail. The style is complete with a rugged outsole featuring yellow welt stitching. The shoe retails for $130 at DrMartens.com.

Since its launch in 1947, Dr. Martens has been a wardrobe staple. The brand offers styles that are ideal for work and play. The looks can be paired with anything from denim, dresses and even suiting. The brand is also popular among celebrities, including Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and more.