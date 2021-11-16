Rick Owens and Converse Just Launched Their DRKSHDW DRKSTAR Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Rick Owens and Converse are back with another sneaker collab.

The fashion designer and the footwear brand have teamed up once again to deliver their latest DRKSHDW DRKSTAR collection, which sneaker fans can purchase now.

After updating the classic Converse Weapon with the DRKSHDW TURBOWPN release in August, Owen and Converse’s latest collaborative offering includes two reimagined versions of the classic Chuck 70 shoe including a high and low-cut style. The upper of each pair is crafted with a heavy-weight 18 oz twill cotton including with the extended tongue, which was also featured on both of Owen’s previous TURBODRK and TURBOWPN silhouettes. The collaborative Chuck 70s are once again presented in the contrasting black and white makeups as a nod to Owen’s signature minimalist and contemporary luxury aesthetics.

In addition to the sneakers, the Rick Owens x Converse DRKSHDW DRKSTAR capsule includes two co-branded hats as well as an oversized backpack.

“When I see something ubiquitous, I feel like I want to distort it. I don’t know what that’s about. Maybe it’s some kind of adolescent rage. But that’s one of the greatest appeals of the Chuck Taylor All Star,” said Owens.

The Rick Owens x Converse DRKSHDW DRKSTAR collection is available now at Converse.com, RickOwens.eu, and at Rick Owens and Converse retailers. Retail pricing for the collab ranges between $60 to $200.

The medial side of the Rick Owens x Converse Chuck 70 High DRKSHDW DRKSTAR.

The Rick Owens x Converse DRKSHDW DRKSTAR hat. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

The Rick Owens x Converse DRKSHDW DRKSTAR hat. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse