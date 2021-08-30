Reebok and Prince Team Up for Retro-Inspired Tennis Collection

Reebok is hitting the courts with a new collaboration with tennis brand Prince, which was founded in 1970 and bought by Authentic Brands Group in 2012.



Inspired by retro tennis and the city of Miami, the new footwear and apparel collection from the two companies include gender-neutral products in a range of colorways, with the Club C Revenge and Club C 85 sneakers at the core of the collection.

There are two color offerings within the line, including white, bright cobalt, green, and yellow, which is meant to bring authentic on-court tennis colors to life. The first assortment will launch on Sept. 10 at Reebok.com and select retailers, and includes the sneakers, a t-shirt, long sleeve tee, shorts, jacket and polo shirt. In addition, there will be a second color drop featuring hues of Miami in white, rose, teal, and chalk, available exclusively on Reebok.com.

The collection includes the Club C Revenge and Club C 85 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

Prince’s creative director, David Grutman — who was tapped in 2019 to launch its lifestyle division Prince Off Court — is behind the capsule design.

“Prince and Reebok have a great synergy, they are both modern sportswear and lifestyle brands, with an authentic link to the old school throwback days of tennis,” Grutman said in a statement. “I love both of these companies, I love being on the court and I love vintage — everything about this overlap made sense from a personal standpoint, and it has been fun to work with the Reebok team on creating this collab.”

The capsule collection ranges from $55 to $100. All footwear will be available in sizes 3.5 to 13 and apparel in sizes 3XS–2XL.