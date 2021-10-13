Reebok Collaborates With Keith Haring’s Iconic Artwork on Sneakers That Pop

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reebok has tapped the artwork of Keith Haring for a collection featuring five different sneakers. Haring was a New York graffiti artist who rose to fame in the 1980s. His work is known for vibrant colors and animated imagery. Reebok’s lineup for the partnership, releasing on Oct. 22, include the Classic Leather, Classic Leather Legacy AZ, Club C, Club C Legacy and GL 6000 silhouettes.

Reebok x Keith Haring Collection Club C Legacy sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Club C Legacy sneaker has a red leather upper with contrasting gray rubber midsole. The design displays the “Three Eyed Monster” drawing in black by Haring on the outside of the shoe. Gray shoelace eye stays match the gray on the midsoles. The sneakers will retail for $100.

Reebok x Keith Haring Collection Classic Leather sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Classic Leather sneaker has a solid black leather upper with white detailing. The design resembles a blackboard with chalk drawings outlining the silhouette and feature Haring’s iconic barking dog image on the shoe heel. The retail price is set at $90.

Reebok x Keith Haring Classic Leather Legacy AZ sneakers. CREDIT: scott mittmann / Photo 7

The Classic Leather Legacy AZ showcases a crisp white mesh base with gray suede toe cap and has the standard Reebok design in royal blue with a matching suede tongue. The stitching and heel tab feature a vibrant red accent with the art from “The Dancing Men.” Retail price is $90.

Reebok x Keith Haring Collection Club C sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

A perfect neutral for any outfit, the Club C has an all-white leather construction covered in black pop art designs by Haring. This design “pays homage to the walls of Haring’s Pop Shop that lived on New York City’s Lafayette Street from 1986-2005,” said the product description. These sneakers will retail for $80.

Reebok x Keith Haring Collection GL 6000 sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The GL 6000s incorporate bright green uppers done in leather and suede with orange piping along the heel cap. The white midsoles feature orange and yellow shapes matching the colors in the “Man + Dog” artwork on the heel cap. The pair will retail for $100.

All five sneakers in the Reebok x Keith Haring collection will release Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at Reebok.com and select retailers.