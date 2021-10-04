Reebok Gets Spooky With New Ghostbusters Shoe Collaboration

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reebok and “Ghostbusters” are back again with another collaboration.

The collection features lots of fun references for fans of the movie franchise. While some styles draw inspiration from the original films of the ’80s, other pieces are modeled off the upcoming “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” This collection will be larger than the first of the partnership, which dropped in October 2020.

The collection includes six styles of shoes available in a range of adult, children and toddler sizing, plus two sweatshirts. Some of the pieces come in specialized packaging that pays homage to characters and details from both new and old “Ghostbusters” films as well as Reebok’s well-known footwear models.

One of the styles, the Ghostbusters Ecto Boots, is a modern take on “Ghostbusters” and Reebok’s OG Pump shoe from the ’80s. The shoe features elements like the scuff-resistant side toe and TPU heel cap, neoprene heel collar and speed lacing system. Another style, the Zig Kinetica Shoe, was designed with the latest film’s new ghost, Muncher, in mind. The Instapump Fury Shoes, on the other hand, were based on the psycho-reactive slime that is best known for its appearance in “Ghostbusters II.” Check out Reebok’s website to see the full lineup.

The Reebok x “Ghostbusters” collection will be available on Reebok’s website exclusively for Reebok Unlocked members beginning Oct. 13. The range will then become globally available two days later on Oct. 15. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” premieres in theaters on Nov. 19.

Ghostbusters Zig Kinetica Shoes CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok