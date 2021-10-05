Reebok Honors Charles and Ray Eames With Club C ‘Monotone Pack’ Sneaker Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Reebok is paying tribute to architects, designers and artists Charles and Ray Eames with a new capsule collection.

The brand’s first collection drop, the “Monotone Pack,” focuses on Reebok’s staple Club C sneakers. The monochrome low-top shoes come in respective palettes of black and white, inspired by the Eames’ value of joyful living and longevity. Similarly, Reebok’s Club C model has been popular from a relaxed nature since it debuted in 1985, as well as its various iterations over the years. It’s also worth noting that this collection is the first authorized footwear collaboration for the Eames Office — which has remained in the Eames family since 1941, and is now run by its third generation.

Reebok x Eames’ Black Club C sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

For this collection, both brands worked together to make the Club C as close to its original version as possible, while reimagining it in revamped materials. Both the black and white models of the Reebok x Eames Club C sneakers come in single-tone versions. The shoes were created to fit within any wardrobe or lifestyle as a versatile go-to shoe, including vintage ’80s elements like tongue tags, window boxes and a restored internal arch bandage. Additional Eames-worthy touches come from the shoe arches’ custom Reebok x Eames prints, as well as gray soles, woven Eames tags and an insole printed with colorful triangles. All of these accents are a tribute to the Eames couple’s signature subtle eyes for detail.

Reebok x Eames’ White Club C sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Eames inspiration can even be seen in the sneakers’ packaging, which is inspired by Ray and Charles Eames’s namesake Eames House home in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood. Featuring a grid-like structure punctuated by colored panels, the house has been replicated as a print on the box’s sides. With a sliding model as opposed to the standard lid, the box itself innovates tradition while remaining modern — just like the Eames themselves did throughout their careers.

Reebok x Eames’ White Club C sneakers in an Eames House-inspired box. CREDIT: Mark Naradowski / GSP-PHOTO-1

Following the Monochrome launch, Reebok will release a Ray Eames Signature Pack later this season, as well. Also focusing on Club C sneakers, the second launch will feature Eames’ 1939 Composition painting and 1947 Eames Dot Pattern print — both reproduced in a format that’s undisclosed at this time.

You can shop the Reebok x Eames Club C ‘Monotome Pack’ sneakers, which retail for $120 each, on Reebok.com and Eamesoffice.com on Oct. 15. The Pack will be available from additional select global retailers on Oct. 21.