Reebok’s Nostalgic Collab With Candy Land Is Made to Sweeten Your Day for the Whole Family

Reebok’s latest collection is made to bring out your inner child in the sweetest way.
The German athletic brand is partnering with the beloved board game Candy Land for a new capsule of colorful sneakers and inspired kicks. Including four new unique designs, the Reebok x Candy Land collaboration releases globally on April 21 at Reebok.com.
Bringing the sweetness of the game to the world of footwear, the collection includes a reimagination of NBA star Allen Iverson’s first signature basketball shoe, the Reebok Question Mid. Retailing for $150, the new “Sweet Moves” colorway pays homage to the board game’s memorable characters with windows of vibrant Rainbow Trail–inspired paneling across the sides.
A second high-top design comes in the form of the Candy Land x Reebok Kamikaze II “Bring the Sweet” sneaker. Complete with color-blocked uppers and smooth leather paneling, the high-contrast design too draws inspiration from the Rainbow Path with unmissable hits of bright shades for $140 at time of release.
The two basketball silhouettes from the collab will also ship with Iverson Gingerbread Character pawn hangtags in a one-of-a-kind sneaker box that unfolds into a playable “Court of King Kandy” game board.
In addition to the court-ready sneaker, the new collection also includes two kids-only designs available in grade school, preschool and toddler sizing. The Candy Land x Reebok Classic Leather “Where Kandy Rules” and the Candy Land x Reebok Club C 85 “Make the Journey” both feature signature prints and symbols from the board game along with pops of glitter for a fun finishing touch.