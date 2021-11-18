Rebecca Minkoff and Emu Australia Collaborate on Studded Fashion Clogs You Can Use as Indoor Slippers

Rebecca Minkoff and Australian footwear brand Emu teamed up to create an innovative capsule design that marries coastal cool with the chicness of the city.

Both brands use their signature embellishments and designs to accentuate brand individuality while also being savvy enough to merge their DNA into a succinct shoe.

The Emu Australia x Rebecca Minkoff Monch Stud shoe in the military colorway. CREDIT: EMU Australia x Rebecca Minkoff

The Emu Australia x Rebecca Minkoff Monch Stud shoe. CREDIT: EMU Australia x Rebecca Minkoff

The Monch Stud is named after a sequence star that’s within the borders of the virgo constellation and features a contoured footbed made from sustainable cork lined with plush Australian Sheepskin. The shoes have support enhanced by a soft suede upper. Minkoff’s iconic metal studs are placed by hand on the shoes, and the outsole is a natural rubber that incorporates Emu Australia’s signature wave pattern to increase traction. Essentially, it’s an outdoor fashion clog and an indoor cozy slipper. They come in two designs, black and military.

“Conceptualized through a mutual admiration for each other’s brands, Emu Australia is thrilled to collaborate with such a style icon. Connecting the beautiful southern coast of Australia to the chic city streets of NYC, Rebecca Minkoff was the ideal partner to create stylish comfortable footwear from sustainable and natural materials for today’s flexible indoor/outdoor living.” said Keith Barnett, president of North America for Emu Australia.

The Emu Australia x Rebecca Minkoff Monch Stud is available on emuaustralia.com and rebeccaminkoff.com.