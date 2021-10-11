Puma Collaborates With The Out Foundation on Rainbow-Accented Sneakers That Celebrate National Coming Out Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Puma is celebrating National Coming Out Day today with a sneaker collaboration with The Out Foundation, which aims to remove barriers from LGBTQ+ participation in fitness and wellness. The sportswear brand released the Fuse training shoes in support of the organization’s cause. “Puma is proud to partner with The Out Foundation throughout the year to support the LGBTQ+ community — because pride shouldn’t just be in June — it’s year-round,” said Allison Giorgio, vice president of marketing at Puma North America.

The Fuse x Out sneakers are designed for training and intense workouts. The shoe features a wider toebox for toe strength and support. There’s a thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) heel clip for heel support and the rubber soles feature PUMAGRIP for maximum traction. Pride is reflected in the design with rainbow shoelaces and insoles. The outside heel clips are a metallic rainbow color with the slogan, “Powered By Pride.”

CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The all-black upper material is a high tensile mesh with rainbow stitching details for contrast. Suede material allows the shoe tongue to provide a soft and comfortable feel during any workout. The majority of the sneaker is done in black, which makes it versatile enough to match any workout outfit or team uniform.

The Fuse x Out training sneaker released today in both men’s and women’s sizes. Retail price is set at $100 and are available for purchase at Puma.com and select retailers.