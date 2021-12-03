Puma Collaborates on He-Man & Skeletor Sneakers in New Masters of the Universe Revelation Collection

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Puma and Mattel’s Master of the Universe: Revelation have joined forces on a limited-edition collaboration.

The collection, released Nov. 30 exclusively at Footlocker.com for $150 each, features a fresh take on two classic Puma styles: the Suede and Clyde. Each style is inspired by the show’s characters and features authentic Masters of the Universe: Revelation graphics along with unique elements, including a collector’s edition box.

“I’m not fit to walk a mile in He-Man’s shoes – but thanks to the good folks at Puma, now I can,” said Masters of the Universe’s executive producer Kevin Smith. “So I’ll be rocking those, as well as my Skeletor sneakers, until the end of the Universe!”

The Puma ‘He-Man’ Clyde available at Footlocker.com. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Puma Clyde draws inspiration from the show’s superhero He-Man. The special-edition Clyde features hand-mixed colors to match He-Man’s outfit, an enlarged die-cut He-Man that covers the side of the shoes and laces that include a Battle Cat print. To complete the full design, the shoe’s insoles showcase the mighty fortress, Castle Grayskull.

The Puma ‘Skeletor’ Suede available at Footlocker.com. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Puma Suede draws inspiration from the show’s famed villain Skeletor. The one-of-a-kind Suede features hand-mixed colors to match Skeletor’s outfit, an enlarged die cut glow-in-the-dark Skeletor that covers the sides of the shoes, sublimated laces with Skeletor’s bone vest print and custom insoles featuring Skeletor’s lair, Snake Mountain.

The German sportswear brand has made a significant effort in expanding its influence in the fashion and lifestyle realm through collaborations with KITH, Alexander McQueen, Brooklyn We Go Hard, ALIFE AND ICNY. Puma has also partnered with some major heavy hitters like the late Nipsey Hussle, Lauren London, DaniLeigh, Selena Gomez, Meek Mill, G-Eazy, Big Sean and Dreezy.