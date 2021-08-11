Puma Taps Bratz for a Y2K-Worthy, Pink and Purple Shoe Capsule Collection

Bratz and Puma have joined forces for a fashionable shoe collection.

The athletic brand’s newest collaborator is none other than Bratz, the glamorous early 2000s doll with a passion for fashion. The brand is the latest to add a stylish and colorful take to Puma’s signature footwear. True to form, the three-piece women’s collection features a range of hues of pink and purple — with sleek black and white accents, for good measure.

Puma’s recently released Mayze platform sneaker gets a Bratz redux from an ombre purple color palette, as well as the halo-encircled Bratz “B” logo printed on its heel counters and tongues. The shoes are punctuated with Puma’s staple curved accent in sharp white leather, as well as black laces. However, the most glamorous element is the pair’s nameplates at the base of each tongue attachment, reading “Bratz” in sparkling crystals.

Another Puma signature getting a Bratz makeover is the Leadcat slide — one of the brand’s most popular styles. The slides are redone with gradient soles that fade from purple to pink, with wide toe straps upholstered in shiny black vinyl. Each strap is embossed with a logo — Puma’s on the left, Bratz’s on the right — to symbolize the two brands joining forces.

Finally, the RS-Curve sneakers add a burst of vibrant color to the trio, in numerous shades of punchy pinks and purples. The chunky lace-up style features black laces accented at their base with a crystal-covered Bratz nameplate, as well as black ridged soles. One of this pair’s greatest statements is its transparent purple Formstrip stripe in the center of each tongue, printed with pink Puma logos. The style also comes in a girls’ grade school size range, allowing you to match your child’s footwear if you so choose.

This glamorous capsule collection isn’t just limited to sneakers, however. It also includes a tie-in to the Bratz mobile gaming app, Bratz Total Fashion Makeover. Puma’s collaboration will become available in the game as well, allowing players to match their avatars of brand characters Cloe, Yasmin, Jade and Sasha while solving puzzles to become fashion icons. It also allows players and their children the opportunity to match their shoe styles with the fictional characters in real life.

All three women’s shoes will be available to shop on footlocker.com on Aug. 12, ranging between $40 — $110. The children’s version of the RS-Curve sneaker retails for $85.

The athletic brand’s new collection follows its’ recent track record of nostalgic capsule lines with Kool-Aid, Rugrats and Haribo.

Shop the new Puma x Bratz collection, below.

Puma x Bratz’s Mayze sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

To Buy: Puma x Bratz Women’s Mayze Sneakers, $100.

Puma x Bratz’s Leadcat slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

To Buy: Puma x Bratz Women’s Leadcat Slides, $40.

Puma x Bratz’s RS-Curve sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

To Buy: Puma x Bratz Women’s RS-Curve Sneakers, $110.

To Buy: Puma x Bratz Girl’s Grade School RS-Curve Sneakers, $85.