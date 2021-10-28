Prada x Adidas Forum Collab Appears In an All-Black Colorway

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Prada and Adidas have collaborated once again, and just like their previous drops, the Italian luxury fashion label has elevated one of the athletic brand’s most iconic sneakers ever.

After the initial look at an all-white colorway was teased by ASAP Rocky last month, the highly-anticipated Prada x Adidas Forum Low collab has now appeared in a stealthy black makeup as the shoe was shared by Instagram user Hidden.ny yesterday.

Prada’s latest take on the Adidas Forum Low features a combination of premium leather and soft suede on the low-cut upper including on both the lateral and medial side’s Three Stripes branding. The style also replaces Adidas’ traditional logo on the tongue with the new Prada Milano branding along with the addition of a mini Prada leather pouch attached to the shoelaces. Adding to the premium design is a leather sock liner a black midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

Prada and Adidas announced their ongoing partnership in November 2019 when the brands posted on social media of a white Prada bag with two Adidas shoeboxes protruding from the top. Since the announcement, the duo has released several sneaker collabs including premium takes on the iconic Superstar shell-toe shoe as well as the sailing-inspired Luna Rossa 21 shoe.

At the time of publication, release details for the Prada x Adidas Forum Low collabs have yet to be announced by the parties involved.

In related Adidas news, the popular Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Vermilion” and “Ochre” colorways will be released tomorrow at Adidas.com/Yeezy and at select Adidas Yeezy retailers for $80 each.

The Adidas Yeezy Foam Runner “Vermilion” in adults’ sizing. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas