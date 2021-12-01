Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Collab Is Reportedly Releasing in 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The ever-popular Nike SB Dunk is reportedly getting an unexpected collaboration soon.

The Swoosh’s skateboarding line appears to have a collaborative SB Dunk Low with the popular camera maker Polaroid on the way after sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of a purported collab on Instagram this week along with the shoe’s release info.

The low-top shoe features a predominantly black suede upper that’s offset by various Swoosh logos on the side that are dressed in red, orange, green, and blue hues pulled from the camera maker’s Color Spectrum branding. Adding a touch of contrast to the upper is a white heel counter along with a multicolored footbed. Polaroid branding can be seen on the heel tab as well as the aglets of the shoelaces. Rounding out the look is a white midsole and a matching rubber outsole.

Although @zSneakerheadz shared images along with a tentative 2022 release date of the Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low on Instagram, the release has not been confirmed by the two entities involved.

In related Nike news, images of an upcoming Nike Dunk Low “Barbershop” have also recently surfaced, a new iteration of the basketball-turned-lifestyle shoe that appears to be inspired by barbershops. The shoe also dons a predominantly black color scheme on the premium tumbled leather upper and combined with a bronze graphic on the heel counter. The heel also features multicolored piping by the heel that appears to be inspired by the signature red and blue poles in front of barbershops.