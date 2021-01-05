Pokémon Go Launches Avatar Pieces From the Gucci x The North Face Collection

Pokémon Go just got a high fashion upgrade.

Starting this week, Pokémon Go has introduced avatar pieces from the buzzed about Gucci x The North Face collaboration. Looks from the collection, including t-shirts, hats and backpacks, will be available at PokéStops in the game for a limited time only.

Users can find the items at pop-up shops, which have been named Gucci Pins, at select in-game parks and select stores in Europe, North America, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Asia and Australia.

While gamers can get their hands on items from the collab via Pokémon, fashion lovers in the U.S. will have to wait until Jan. 6 to flaunt the collection in real life.

Gucci unveiled the highly anticipated collection with The North Face in December, announcing that the project will first debut in stores in China followed by online and select Gucci store availability. The collection, which aims to celebrate exploration and the outdoors, offers a practical take on Gucci’s luxury pieces.

The collaboration includes gender-neutral hiking boots — available in brown, black and cream — that are equipped with an old-school Goodyear-welted sole, but transformed into a chunky silhouette. The capsule also boasts fleece jackets, puffer coats, windbreakers, nylon shirts, skirts and other clothing in new graphic patterns and colorways that are reminiscent of The North Face designs that date back to the ’70s.

A closer look at The North Face x Gucci hiker, a gender-neutral boot with a Goodyear welted lug sole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Additionally, the collection offers backpacks and belt bags made from the recycled-nylon fabric Econyl. When it comes to the look of the bags, the pieces feature familiar Gucci house motifs blended with the new The North Face x Gucci logo. The logo uses The North Face’s signature three curved lines and Gucci’s green-red-green web stripe just below it.