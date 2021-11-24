Images of Pokémon and Converse’s New Collection Have Emerged

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A new collaboration between Pokémon and Converse is coming soon.

Pokemon fan account @PKMN_Style on Twitter shared images of the popular video game franchise and the sportswear brand’s upcoming capsule, revealing collaborative apparel and footwear slated to hit shelves next month.

The center of the forthcoming Pokémon x Converse collection will include five iterations of the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star shoe including two styles for adults and three for kids.

The adult styles will don in two contrasting white and black-based color schemes with the first style covered with various Pokémon characters throughout the canvas upper as well as a Pokéball replacing the traditional All Star patch on the medial side. The black colorway features a colorful graphic of various Pokémon at the base of the upper and is contrasted by a white vulcanized tooling. The kids’ styles include a yellow colorway inspired by Pikachu as well as a pink pair.

In addition to the sneakers, the Pokémon x Converse collection includes co-branded hoodies, sweatshirts, t-shirts and a hat.

Pokemon has previously teamed up with Adidas to release a special iteration of the Campus silhouette.

According to @PKMN_Style, the Pokémon x Converse capsule will be released on Dec. 10 at Converse.com and at select Converse retailers. At the time of publication, release details including retail pricing have yet to be announced by both parties involved in the project.

In related news, there’s another highly-anticipated sneaker collab dropping soon. Ronnie Fieg announced that he and his brand Kith will deliver the Asics Gel-Lyte 5 “Salmon Toe” and “Leather Back” collabs on Black Friday.