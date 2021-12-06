Why Did Pete Davidson Just Take Over Calvin Klein’s Instagram?

Calvin Klein is changing up their Instagram.

On Monday afternoon, the iconic brand’s page revealed its new profile photo to be a snap of “Saturday Night Live” comedian Pete Davidson wearing a logo cap. Moreover, “Pete’s here,” is all their account’s bio says. That’s not all, though. Calvin Klein’s latest post is a mirror selfie of Davidson giving the peace sign in a classic white logo tee. “I got Instagram,” the caption reads.

The 28-year-old TV star, who’s sporting platinum blond hair and blue nail polish in the picture for Calvin Klein, is actually no stranger to modeling. In addition to starring alongside models Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah in a new Moose Knuckles campaign, he’s also hit the runway and posed for Alexander Wang.

(L-R) Pete Davidson, Emily Ratajkowski and Adwoa Aboah model in the new Moose Knuckles campaign photographed by David LaChapelle. CREDIT: David LaChapelle for Moose Knuckles

Moreover, the “King of Staten Island” actor, who has been making headlines recently for dating Kim Kardashian, donned a pair of glossy Celine dress shoes and sunglasses with a timeless black suit for the Kennedy Center Honors reception at the White House this weekend.

Pete Davidson hit the runway in a white tank, colorblocked pants and black sneakers for Alexander Wang in 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

Pete Davidson wore glossy Celine dress shoes on the red carpet at the 44th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: AP

Pete Davidson wore bright blue pants and star-stamped Saint Laurent sneakers to a New York Knicks game in October 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

Scroll through the photos to check out Pete Davidson’s style through the years.