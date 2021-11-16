Patta and Nike Have Another Air Max 1 Collab Dropping Soon

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike and Patta have another Air Max 1 collaboration on the way and fans won’t need to wait long before they get their hands on a pair.

The sportswear giant and the Amsterdam-based boutique have unveiled their next installment to their ongoing “The Wave” collection today and centered around the drop is the collaborative Air Max 1 in the “Rush Maroon” colorway.

After delivering the “Monarch” and “Noise Aqua” makeups last month, the latest Patta x Nike Air Max 1 features a silver mesh-based upper that’s combined with premium leather overlays including the reimagined “wave” mudguard in maroon. Adding to the design is a mini Swoosh branding embroidered at the forefoot, an orange sock liner, along with a sail midsole and brown outsole. Each pair also comes with a silver-plated charm bracelet referencing Patta’s Surinamese heritage and will come packaged in a special box.

Patta and Nike also created a video campaign for this collab titled “The Wave Chapter 3: Forward,” which follows the siblings Abdul and Carista as they navigate the ever-changing aspects of life. “We’re back to Abdul and his story, and while he wants to break free, he still experiences self doubt on his journey, No man is an island and this story celebrates the power of people being resilient as our boy experiences the power of motivation, having fun and finding joy together. We learn about the strength of community and how sport and running connect to mental health,” Patta wrote for the film’s description.

The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Rush Maroon” will be released this Friday at Nike.patta.nl and at Patta stores for a retail price of $170. A second drop on SNKRS will follow shortly after but a specific date has yet to be announced by the brands.

