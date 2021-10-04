Patta and Nike Reunite For a New Air Max 1 Collab

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nike has teamed up with longtime collaborator Patta for a new collection and at the center of the project is a new take on one of the sportswear brand’s most iconic running shoes ever.

Hitting shelves this weekend is the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 collab dropping as part of the duo’s new capsule dubbed “The Wave.” The shoe features a gray mesh upper that’s coupled with soft suede overlay panels and a reimagined wavy mudguard panels in orange. The sneakers also come in special packaging including a special charm bracelet that celebrates Patta’s Surinamese heritage.

Coinciding with the product release, Patta has also created a new film series titled “The Wave,” which was created by the multifaceted creative Mahaneela who worked under the mentorship of critically acclaimed U.K. filmmaker Steve McQueen.

“We’re excited to launch the Air Max 1 and The Wave as the ignition point for a more purpose-driven evolution in our partnership with Nike. Product will always remain a thread of what we deliver, and together, we’re committed to developing nuanced projects and narratives that aim to truly serve and drive change for our community,” says Gee Schmidt, the co-founder of Patta.

Patta and Nike have delivered several Air Max 1 collabs in the past including the now coveted “Purple Denim” colorway in 2009, which resells for around $4,904 on StockX.

The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 collab will be released on Oct. 8 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET, at Patta.nl, and at Patta stores followed by a second drop at select Nike retailers on Oct. 15.