Patta’s Sold-Out Nike Air Max 1 ‘Aqua Noise’ Is Releasing Again on SNKRS

The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Noise Aqua” collab dropped this morning exclusively on Patta’s website and at Patta stores and as expected, sizes sold out quickly. For fans who missed out on grabbing a pair, not all hope is lost.

The sportswear giant has announced via the SNKRS release calendar that its latest Air Max 1 collab with the Amsterdam-based streetwear brand is launching again on the app. Patta’s take on the sports Pure Platinum mesh and suede upper but the signature detail of the collab is the blue wave-like mudguard overlay panels as well as a mini Swoosh logo by the toe. Giving the shoe a vintage-inspired look is the sail-colored tongue including a matching foam midsole, and a multicolored rubber outsole.

The “Noise Aqua” style is the second iteration of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 collabs of this year, which kicked off with the orange-based “Monarch” colorway

“Collaborating with Patta, this special Air Max 1 is inspired by the authentic connection between the Amsterdam-based brand and its community,” Nike wrote for the collab’s product description.

The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Noise Aqua” will be released on Nov. 4 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The collab will come with a $160 price tag.

The lateral side of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Noise Aqua” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Noise Aqua” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Noise Aqua” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “Noise Aqua” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike