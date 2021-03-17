×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

A Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS Sample Appears Online

By Rafael Canton
Rafael Canton

Rafael Canton

More Stories By Rafael

View All
Nike Rise store in China
An exterior view of the Nike Rise store in China.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Images of a Piet Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS sample have appeared online.

The first look of the shoe was shared by Yankee Kicks. The look features a dark mocha upper, but the two different shoes have different tones on separate spots of the shoe. The left shoe features white overlay panels, while the right has a multicolored panel color scheme. Both of the shoes feature black Swoosh branding on the medial and lateral sides, and the multicolor combination throughout the upper employs fire pink, gym red, white, orange and navy blue hues. Also, the collar and the ankle lining is royal blue, and white consumes the midsoles, outsoles and laces.

Although the shoe was revealed by Yankee Kicks, it is unclear when, if at all, the shoe will be released.

Parra and Nike are known for their work together on a few different colorways of the Nike Air Max 1. The last release that Nike and the Dutch illustrator came together for was a primarily white iteration of the Nike SB Dunk Low.

A Piet Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS
A view of the lateral side of a sample of the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Yankee Kicks
A Piet Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS
A view of the lateral side of a sample of the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Yankee Kicks
A Piet Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS
A view of a sample of the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Yankee Kicks
A Piet Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS
A view of the heel of a sample of the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Yankee Kicks
Headshot of Tierney Wilson, Managing Director Sponsored By January Digital

The Power of CTV

January Digital explains how brands can leverage Connected TV.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad