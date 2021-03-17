A Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS Sample Appears Online

Images of a Piet Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS sample have appeared online.

The first look of the shoe was shared by Yankee Kicks. The look features a dark mocha upper, but the two different shoes have different tones on separate spots of the shoe. The left shoe features white overlay panels, while the right has a multicolored panel color scheme. Both of the shoes feature black Swoosh branding on the medial and lateral sides, and the multicolor combination throughout the upper employs fire pink, gym red, white, orange and navy blue hues. Also, the collar and the ankle lining is royal blue, and white consumes the midsoles, outsoles and laces.

Although the shoe was revealed by Yankee Kicks, it is unclear when, if at all, the shoe will be released.

Parra and Nike are known for their work together on a few different colorways of the Nike Air Max 1. The last release that Nike and the Dutch illustrator came together for was a primarily white iteration of the Nike SB Dunk Low.

A view of the lateral side of a sample of the Parra x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro QS. CREDIT: Courtesy of Yankee Kicks

